Dog killed by bear after chasing cubs near Lake Oroville

A dog was killed after its owners encountered a mother bear and two cubs while hiking at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area this weekend, officials said on Sunday.

The encounter happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, along the Roy Rogers Trail in the Loafer Creek area of the park in Butte County.

California State Parks officials said a man and woman were walking their two dogs when they came across two bear cubs and an adult bear. During the encounter, one of the dogs got loose from its leash and chased the cubs up a tree, prompting the adult bear to run after the dog.

Officials said the dog's owner attempted to use bear spray while retreating from the area but was unsuccessful. The couple lost sight of the dog and returned to the parking lot to call authorities.

California State Parks peace officers responded and searched the area with the help of a California Department of Fish and Wildlife warden and animal control officers. About a mile up the trail, officers found the dog dead. State parks described it as a small Chihuahua-like breed.

No people were injured during the incident.

Following the encounter, park officials reminded visitors that dogs are prohibited on most trails and day-use areas at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area.

"If in an area that does permit dogs, they must be kept on a leash no longer than six feet and remain under the immediate control of a person at all times," California State Parks said in a statement. "Visitors should be aware that while they are enjoying the beautiful resources Northern California has to offer, they are recreating in an area where bears and other wildlife live."

State parks advises anyone who encounters a bear to remain calm, pick up small children if present, never approach bear cubs, make themselves appear as large as possible and slowly back away while giving the animal plenty of space. Officials also warn visitors never to run, as it can trigger a bear's instinct to chase.