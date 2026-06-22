Dixon police investigating after body found on Milk Farm Road

An investigation is underway after a man's body was found along a Dixon road over the weekend.

Dixon police said officers responded to Milk Farm Road just before 7 p.m. Sunday after a passerby reported seeing what appeared to be a body.

At the scene, officers found the man's body in an outdoor area near the road. Police said the condition of the body prompted detectives to respond, and a suspicious death investigation was opened.

Authorities have not identified the man, and exactly what led up to his death remains under investigation.