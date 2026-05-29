Dixon industrial truck accident leaves 1 dead, police say
An investigation is underway in Dixon after a person died following an industrial truck-related incident.
Dixon police say officers were called to Gateway Drive, near W. A Street and Interstate 80, for a reported crash.
At the scene, officers found an industrial-related accident. No further details about the accident have been released, but police confirmed one person died as a result.
The identity of the person who died has not been released at this time.