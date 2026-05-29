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Dixon industrial truck accident leaves 1 dead, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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An investigation is underway in Dixon after a person died following an industrial truck-related incident.

Dixon police say officers were called to Gateway Drive, near W. A Street and Interstate 80, for a reported crash.

 At the scene, officers found an industrial-related accident. No further details about the accident have been released, but police confirmed one person died as a result.

The identity of the person who died has not been released at this time. 

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