Denair residents want more law enforcement presence amid concerns at local park

Residents in the unincorporated Stanislaus County community of Denair are raising concerns about what they describe as an uptick in illegal activity at Sterling Ranch Park and are asking for a stronger law enforcement presence.

Neighbors say issues, including vandalism, fights and suspected gang activity, became more noticeable during the summer months, prompting some residents to request a full-time sheriff's deputy assigned to the area.

"We believe in being proactive instead of reactive when something already happens," said Michael Wagoner, a Denair resident.

Wagoner said the concerns escalated after an incident in which he says older youths picked fights with children playing baseball at the park. In response, residents formed a neighborhood watch group to communicate about suspicious activity.

"We just all keep in touch," Wagoner said. "If somebody notices something, they'll call others."

Denair does not have its own police department. The unincorporated community is currently patrolled by a Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office community resource unit deputy, who splits time between Denair and the neighboring community of Keyes.

Residents say issues are not limited to the park. Some point to ongoing problems, such as objects being placed in roadways, including large boulders.

"We call CHP about it, we put info in Denair forums about it, but people are not taking it seriously," one resident said.

Denair previously had a sheriff's office substation, which closed in 2008. With new housing developments underway, some residents say they question why law enforcement services have not expanded alongside growth.

In a statement to CBS13, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Denair averages between two and three calls for service per day. The department stated that reopening a substation would require a minimum of four deputies and one sergeant, at an annual cost of approximately $1.5 million.

"At this time, the need does not justify the cost," the statement said.

Despite the county's position, residents say they remain concerned, particularly as warmer weather approaches.

"We feel it probably will happen," Wagoner said, referring to the possibility of increased activity returning to the park. "We'd rather have a sheriff come by once in a while for a presence — to kind of keep it from getting worse and worse."