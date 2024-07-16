Watch CBS News
Student arrested after armed robbery in Del Campo High bathroom during summer school

FAIR OAKS – A Del Campo High School student has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of another student on campus.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a report around 1 p.m. on July 9 that a student had been robbed at gunpoint by another student at Del Campo High.

The report prompted both Del Campo and Will Rogers Middle School, who are in the middle of summer school sessions, nearby to go on lockdown.

Both campuses were searched by deputies and cleared, with the lockdowns lifted shortly after.

Detectives later identified the suspect as a 15-year-old Del Campo High freshman. They believe the suspect robbed the victim of a necklace in the bathroom.

The teen was arrested days after the incident on July 11.

The sheriff's office says the teen has been booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility and is being held without bail. 

