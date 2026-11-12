Sacramento's own Deftones bringing 2027 tour to Wheatland

Sacramento's own Deftones are coming back home again in 2027.

The band announced a new North American tour Thursday, including a May 16 stop at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland with support from Knocked Loose and julie.

For Deftones, the show will be another return to where it all started. The band formed in Sacramento in 1988, with Chino Moreno, Stephen Carpenter and Abe Cunningham first playing together while attending McClatchy High School.

Deftones returned to Sacramento for a sold-out show at Golden 1 Center in March 2025, their first concert in the city since playing Aftershock in 2018. Just months later, they were back at Discovery Park to headline Aftershock 2025.

Northern California will actually get two dates with Deftones, with the band also scheduled to play at the Toyota Pavilion in Concord on May 26.

The tour kicks off May 5 in Dallas before wrapping up June 20 in Toronto.

Artist presale tickets for the Wheatland show go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., followed by the general sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.