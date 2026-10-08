Def Leppard returning to Sacramento with Goo Goo Dolls on 2027 tour

Def Leppard is returning to Sacramento next year as part of a new North American tour with the Goo Goo Dolls.

The bands announced the 45-date tour Thursday, with a stop scheduled May 7 at Golden 1 Center. The Struts will also join the tour.

Other California dates include May 1 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and May 5 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The tour starts March 2 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and runs through July 2 in Indianapolis.

The tour follows Def Leppard's Las Vegas residency earlier this year. The band has also been working on a new album expected in 2027.

Def Leppard is no stranger to the Sacramento area. The band headlined the grand opening concert for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in 2019, performing at the Toyota Amphitheatre.

Artist presales begin Oct. 12, with general ticket sales starting Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.