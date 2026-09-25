A deeper look at Stockton's invasive golden mussels problem: "We cannot wait."

State and local officials are getting a firsthand look at the growing challenges posed by golden mussels in San Joaquin County, as the invasive species begins attaching itself to critical water infrastructure.

Divers entered Stockton's Smith Canal on Friday to remove golden mussels from a flood-control gate, demonstrating the work now required to keep the system operating.

"We cannot wait and respond later. We have to be as proactive as we possibly can," Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom (D-Stockton) said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the mussels can form dense clusters on underwater surfaces, a process known as biofouling.

"Clusters of these, while they're small non-native organisms, produce these large populations and clustering, what we call scientific biofouling. They attach to surfaces," said Martha Volkoff, CDFW's Invasive Species Program manager.

That buildup can affect infrastructure used to move and control water, creating additional maintenance demands for local agencies.

"Depending on how fast the mussels attach to it is going to dictate how we clean it. So it's important we make sure we maintain it," said San Joaquin County Supervisor Mario Gardea.

Officials say the issue could become even more significant with El Niño conditions on the horizon.

Ransom said the mussels have already created an operational concern at the flood-control gate.

"Knowing now they can't close the flood gate until they scrape the golden mussels, so it's very concerning for me," she said.

San Joaquin County is also getting an early look at the potential long-term costs of managing the invasive species.

"Anything that costs more is not good, and I think the part of not knowing what it's going to cost us in the future is not a good thing," Gardea said.

Officials say the lessons learned in San Joaquin County could help other communities prepare if golden mussels spread to additional waterways.

Volkoff said preventing new introductions remains the most effective way to limit future management costs.

"The forefront is preventing new introductions because it saves the cost of the ongoing management," she said.

Officials are urging boaters to help prevent the spread of golden mussels by following the Clean, Drain, Dry approach before moving between waterways.