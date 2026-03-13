Death of elderly woman in Stockton has "suspicious elements," police say

Stockton police on Friday said they were investigating "suspicious elements" in the death of an elderly woman.

Investigators said the woman, who was only described as being in her 80s, was found dead inside a home along Woodland Drive in the northern part of the city near the intersection of North Pershing Avenue and West Swain Drive.

It was not immediately clear how long the woman had been dead. Her name has not yet been released.

By 5 p.m., there was still a heavy police presence along Woodland Drive, with the front yard of the home where the woman was found and a large portion of the street taped off. Law enforcement officials could be seen going in and out of the home.

The circumstances around the woman's death remain under investigation.