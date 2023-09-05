Watch CBS News
Deadly stabbing under investigation in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – A deadly stabbing is under investigation in West Sacramento early Tuesday afternoon

The scene is along the 1600 block of Riverbank Boulevard.

West Sacramento police responded around 1:45 p.m. to investigate a reported disturbance and found one person with a severe injury. Police later confirmed that one person had died.

It's not known, at this point, if the person lived in the area.

Detectives remain at the scene investigating. 

First published on September 5, 2023 / 3:14 PM

