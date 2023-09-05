Deadly stabbing under investigation in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO – A deadly stabbing is under investigation in West Sacramento early Tuesday afternoon
The scene is along the 1600 block of Riverbank Boulevard.
West Sacramento police responded around 1:45 p.m. to investigate a reported disturbance and found one person with a severe injury. Police later confirmed that one person had died.
It's not known, at this point, if the person lived in the area.
Detectives remain at the scene investigating.
