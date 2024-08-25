Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 2 injured in north Sacramento shooting

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in north Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said. 

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Orlando Way near Van Ness Street.

At the scene, police said a man was found with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene and has not been identified. 

Another person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to be OK. Another victim took themself to the hospital and is expected to be OK. 

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation. 

No information about a suspect was released. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.