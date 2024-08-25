1 killed, 2 injured in north Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO – A man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in north Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Orlando Way near Van Ness Street.

At the scene, police said a man was found with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene and has not been identified.

Another person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to be OK. Another victim took themself to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

No information about a suspect was released.