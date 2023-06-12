Deadly shooting in Manteca killed a woman who was picking up her boyfriend

Woman shot and killed in Manteca while picking up her boyfriend

Woman shot and killed in Manteca while picking up her boyfriend

Woman shot and killed in Manteca while picking up her boyfriend

MANTECA -- A woman was shot and killed in Manteca while picking up her boyfriend from work, said authorities.

The shooting occurred on Sunday night at the 1300 block of West Yosemite Avenue.

According to the mother of the victim's boyfriend, the victim was 23 years old and she was on her way to pick up her boyfriend from work at Rite Aid when she was shot. She then apparently went into a nearby Planet Fitness for help and collapsed at the business.

Modesto Police Department began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. However, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Garret Morrison at (209) 456-8212 or gmorrison@manteca.gov.