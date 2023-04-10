Suspected Manteca killer dies of apparent suicide in Merced County

MANTECA - Authorities say a suspected killer was found dead of a self-inflicted injury in Merced.

On April 10, 2023, around 12:24 pm, police were sent to the 900 block of Davis Street after receiving reports of an unresponsive female, according to the Manteca Police Department. Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and found the body of a dead female.

Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. They determined that, based on preliminary evidence, the woman was a victim of homicide, police say. They also determined that her husband was her suspected killer. Police also found two small children in the residence. They were transported to the Police Department and later turned over to Child Protective Services.

Later that evening, detectives received word from Merced County Sheriff's Office that deputies located the husband, who was dead from an apparent suicide.