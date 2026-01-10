3 killed in Sacramento crash near Del Paso, Northgate boulevards

Three people died and two people were injured in a crash in Sacramento Saturday evening, police said.

The crash happened around Northgate and Del Paso boulevards around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Sacramento Police Department said two people died at the scene and one other person died at the hospital. Two others were injured, but their latest condition was unknown.

The details about what led up to the crash are still under investigation, though it appears to be a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

The roads in the area were expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story.