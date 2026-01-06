1 dead after two-vehicle crash shuts down Stockton intersection

One person died in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash shut down a busy Stockton intersection on Tuesday night, officials said.

Stockton police said officers responded around 8:18 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Golden Gate Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two adult men who had been involved in the crash. Both were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were initially described as unknown in severity.

Police later confirmed that one of the men has since died as a result of his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. As of late Tuesday night, officers were still working the scene, and the intersection remained shut down to traffic with no estimated time for reopening.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.