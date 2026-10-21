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Driver dies in rollover crash northeast of Woodland, CHP says

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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One person died in a rollover crash in a rural area outside of Woodland in Yolo County, officials said Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol's Woodland office said a single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. along County Road 17, just west of County Road 104. This is an area just northeast of Woodland and northwest of Sacramento International Airport.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene. Investigators said the vehicle had gone off the roadway and overturned.

According to the CHP, it was not immediately clear what caused the crash and whether the rain, which arrived in the region on Wednesday, was a factor.

The driver has not yet been identified.

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