TURLOCK – A major crash has left at least one person dead in Turlock on Monday, authorities say.

The crash happened on Lander Avenue, near West Simmons Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Turlock police have confirmed that they're investigating a fatal accident.

Due to the crash, Lander Avenue is closed in both directions between Simmons and West Glenwood.

It's unclear when the road will reopen.