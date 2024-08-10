51-foot fin whale washes ashore at Torrance Beach

Dead whale that washed ashore in Torrance removed from beach Dead whale that washed ashore in Torrance removed from beach 00:41

A large fin whale washed ashore Torrance Beach on Saturday evening and died before rescuers could get to the scene.

Lifeguards first discovered the whale at around 6 p.m. inside the surf line on the stretch of beach between Redondo Beach and Malaga Cove, near the intersection of Via Riviera and Paseo De La Playa, according to the Los Angeles County Lifeguards.

They called wildlife experts from the Marine Mammal Care Center and National Marine Fisheries Service to the scene. The experts confirmed that the whale was dead. The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

MMCC officials said they planned to take samples and run bloodwork to identify the cause. Results could take up to several months to be completed as fin whales are a recovering endangered species in California.

They also said the whale, which was not fully grown, was believed to be in poor health due to visible bumps on it's skin and a thin build. Fin whales can grow up to 70 feet, but the male whale found on Saturday was measured at 51 feet.

"Due to it size & location it is expected that the whale will remain on the beach while responders create a plan to remove it," said lifeguards said. "If you are in the area please give the animal & responders plenty of space to work!"

As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, officials reported that the whale's carcass had been removed from the area. It is expected to undergo a necropsy.

The whale was hauled away using a tractor, officials said.