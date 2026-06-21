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Davis police say juveniles on e-bike suspected of shooting people with BB gun

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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Davis police said a pair of juveniles on an e-bike are suspected of shooting at people with airsoft or BB guns, Lt. John Evans confirmed to CBS News Sacramento on Thursday.

Officers received multiple reports, as first reported by the Davis Enterprise, during the week that two juveniles riding on a single e-bike were shooting at people with a BB or airsoft gun.  

The two juveniles are believed to be boys in their early teens, according to police, and the shootings happened near Cowell Boulevard and El Cemonte Avenue, near El Pescador Court, Olive Drive, and Third and D streets.

On Thursday, police said they had not received any other reports since the initial four incidents were reported.

Police said no one was seriously injured

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