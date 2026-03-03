Davis city council to consider enhanced safety zones for Picnic Day

Picnic Day in Davis will now come with more security measures after residents raised concerns following a shooting last year.

The 2026 edition will be the 112th Picnic Day for UC Davis. The long-standing tradition is the college's open house, but students and other community members also mark the day with parties and other events.

Safety has been top of mind in light of the shooting at Davis' Community Park during Picnic Day 2025. While not part of official Picnic Day activities, a block party and concert were happening at the park at the time of the shooting.

This year, the City of Davis says it is doubling police presence throughout the community. Fire coverage is also being expanded.

City leaders are also using education and enforcement to sororities and fraternities to ensure they know the rules and where they can go.

Come Tuesday afternoon, the Davis City Council is also expected to vote on new safety measures that will be implemented for the next Picnic Day. These safety enhancements could include specific zones where penalties could be increased for infractions like DUI, public intoxication, and open containers.

Picnic Day is set to happen on April 18.