Davis police officer faces criminal threats, stalking and burglary charges

A Davis police officer was arrested last month and faces multiple criminal charges in Sacramento County, officials said Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Sherrif's Office confirmed with CBS News Sacramento that Christopher Nasca, 36, was arrested Oct. 11 and booked into the county Main Jail. He faces charges of criminal threats, stalking and burglary.

Jail records show Nasca is being held without bail. Court records show he is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for consideration of a mental health diversion motion.

Nasca has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Davis Police Department said it hired Nasca in 2018 and that he most recently worked as a motorcycle officer. The department confirmed Nasca remains on administrative leave.

Davis police confirmed the arrest and said Nasca had already been placed on administrative leave in early August. He remains on leave while the department conducts an administrative investigation.

Neither the police department nor the sheriff's office has provided details about the circumstances surrounding Nasca's arrest.