Davis launches new homelessness response team amid concerns from residents and businesses

The city of Davis is launching a new outreach program aimed at addressing homelessness, following concerns from residents and downtown business owners.

The new Community Response Team will respond to homeless encampments, loitering concerns and cleanup efforts, with the goal of making downtown cleaner and safer while allowing police officers to focus more on patrols and crime.

At Nick the Greek in downtown Davis, general manager Trina Ordonez said she's noticed an increase in people experiencing homelessness coming into the restaurant.

"They do come in four to five times a day and ask for food, and we provide them with what we can if we have leftovers," she said.

The city's new response team is intended to provide additional support for people experiencing homelessness while also addressing concerns in public spaces.

Resident Ronnie Davis said he hopes the program takes a strategic, comprehensive approach.

"I think it's only going to be beneficial if it's strategic," he said.

The latest point-in-time count found 194 people experiencing homelessness in Davis, an increase of nearly 20% from the 162 counted two years ago.

Davis said he hopes outreach efforts focus on understanding each person's needs and connecting them with resources for the long term.

"Start with the person, a holistic person, get to know them, and follow through on the programs and even follow the person two or three years later," he said.

Ordonez said she hopes the new effort will provide more help to people who need it.

"I wish we had a lot more help for them," she said.

The Community Response Team is already operating. The team will be downtown Monday mornings and throughout the day on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The rest of the week, members will continue operating the city's winter shelter.