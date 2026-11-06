Davis police say they're reviewing horn citation issued during federal operation

Davis police are reviewing an officer's decision to cite a driver for excessive horn use while federal agents were conducting an operation in the city Thursday morning.

Department of Homeland Security personnel notified Davis police just before 9 a.m. that federal agents would be operating in the city in unmarked vehicles. No assistance was requested and no details about the operation were provided.

Around 10 a.m., Davis police said one of their officers conducting traffic enforcement stopped a driver near Cowell Boulevard and Lillard Drive for repeatedly sounding their horn and issued a citation for unlawful horn use.

Police said the stop is now under administrative review to determine whether any city policies or regulations were violated.

"Let me be clear, the City of Davis does not support ICE activities, and the City Council and myself have been unequivocal in that direction to staff," City Manager Daryel Dunston said.

The department said it did not assist or participate in the federal operation and remains committed to the city's sanctuary ordinance and California's SB 54, which limits local law enforcement involvement in federal civil immigration enforcement.

Dunston also urged residents not to draw conclusions before the review is complete.

"I know these reports are troubling, but let's not rush to judgment and assume negative intent," Dunston said. "Let's allow space for the administrative review process to run its course. If it is found that internal policies were violated, it will be addressed accordingly."

DHS notified the department around 10:40 a.m. that federal agents had left Davis. No additional information about the operation was provided.