U.S. cyclospora outbreak sickens thousands, but California cases remain within normal range

Potentially thousands of people across the U.S. are sick with cyclosporiasis. It's caused by a parasite that contaminates fresh produce. Symptoms include nausea and explosive diarrhea for up to two weeks. At least 31 states are reporting cases so far.

While there are a few Californians sick with cyclosporiasis, there aren't any known local outbreaks right now, and none linked to the national outbreak, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The number of people sick in the state is within the normal range, according to the health department, but they say peopl still need to be careful until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gets to the bottom of this.

"We believe there's really an undercounting of the number of cases because not all cases are being tested," said Dr. Dean Blumberg with UC Davis Health.

Blumberg says those most at risk are young children and seniors due to dehydration issues.

Cyclospora is most commonly found in salad, raspberries, cilantro, basil, and snow peas. Washing produce is always recommended, but this parasite can live in water and it's not guaranteed to be washed away. The next best thing is cooking it.

"But, of course, you're not going to cook your salad. And fresh produce is great, fresh raspberries are fantastic. And that's the challenge. How are you going to enjoy fresh produce safely?" Blumberg said.

The outbreak is hard to track because you don't get sick until one to two weeks after ingesting the parasite.

The California Department of Public Health says from January to June, there have been 41 cases in the state, which is lower than the 80 cases over the same time period last year.

Cyclosporiasis isn't anything new, but this is considered one of the largest, maybe the largest, cyclospora outbreaks in U.S. history.

"For comparison, usually we have 1,000 to 2,000 cases of cyclospora reported every year in the U.S., and right now, we're up to over 3,000 cases, and that's certainly an undercount. The cases are rapidly rising. So yeah, this might be the largest outbreak in the U.S.," Blumberg said.

This outbreak comes just one year after the CDC scaled back monitoring of cyclospora. Beginning July 2025, tracking it became optional.

"Certainly, I think the cuts to public health have affected the response and resulted in a larger outbreak than otherwise would've occurred," Blumberg said.

There is a stool test for cyclospora, and that's how cases are being reported to the CDC. But most people are just going to ride it out at home, so it's difficult to know exactly how many people have it.

If you do become ill with it, an antibiotic can reduce the amount of time you're sick.