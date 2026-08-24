Customers drawn to Midtown Sacramento's Refill Madness save on plastic waste, money

From toothpaste to deodorant to laundry detergent — it's all available at Refill Madness on the edge of Midtown in Sacramento.

"Less is more," owner Sloane Read said. "It's our favorite thing to say."

Read started this unique business over 10 years ago after doing a deep dive on plastic pollution and where it ends up.

"If we can just decrease the plastic going into the waste stream, reusing things that are already good enough, there's nothing wrong with them, and not getting a new container every single time you need something," she explained.

The idea is simple. Customers bring in a container, tell her what they'd like replenished and staff will do the rest.

"We found out very quickly that our customers were crazy about it. They loved the idea. Kind of was like, 'Where have you been?'" Read shared.

The majority of their products are locally sourced, eco-friendly, or biodegradable.

Not only are customers helping the environment, but they're also saving big, as household cleaning item prices have climbed about 3.2% over the past 12 months.

"If you're buying these brands that we sell and you're buying it off the shelf pre-filled, you are saving probably sometimes it's 50 to 70% per ounce," Read explained.

So far, Read and her customers have saved over 87,000 pounds of plastic going into a landfill.

For perspective, that's about the same weight as seven African bush elephants, the largest land animal on earth.

"It's about removing plastic from the environment," she said. "It's about keeping our kids healthy, keeping ourselves healthy. We got lucky with this spot."

Every refill means less waste and more savings.

"We're not about the money," Read said. "Spend what you need and get what you need. That's what we're here for."