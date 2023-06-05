Crews searching for man in Sacramento River near I-80 bridge

SACRAMENTO — Crews were searching for a man who went missing in the Sacramento River near the I-80 bridge Sunday evening.

The Sacramento Fire Department said they had divers and watercraft in the river searching for the 20-year-old man near Sand Cove Park. A helicopter was also in the area assisting with the search from above.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the man going missing in the water.

CBS13 has a crew at the scene. More details to come.