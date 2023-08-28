Crash sparks fire along Grant Line Road near Jackson Road
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A vegetation fire is burning in Sacramento County after a major accident involving some vehicles sparked nearby grass to ignite.
According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the crash happened Monday afternoon along Grantline Road, just south of Jackson Road. The wreckage caught fire and spread to nearby grass.
Traffic through the area is being affected.
It's unknown what led up to the crash.
