Crash, shooting and fight near Sacramento-area gym leaves 3 injured

At least one person was detained following a crash, shooting and fight near a gym in the Arden-Arcade area on Thursday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened near the 24 Hour Fitness on Fulton Avenue near Hurley Way. Sacramento Metro Fire, which also responded to the scene, described the incident as a "vehicle accident with a violent crime assault."

Metro Fire said the crash occurred first and left one person with critical injuries. Then, a fire engine was struck by gunfire when it arrived. No crew members were injured.

The sheriff's office further stated that at least one other victim had been shot and was in critical condition. Another person was injured in a fight that followed. The nature of that person's injuries was not clear.

Metro Fire said it treated multiple patients at the scene before they were transported to area hospitals.

Sacramento Metro Fire

Sacramento Metro Fire

Around 6:30 p.m., Metro Fire confirmed to CBS News Sacramento that at least one person was detained by law enforcement. No suspect details were released.

The circumstances of the shooting and crash remain under investigation.