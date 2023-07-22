Crash concerns? Yolo Causeway sees 3 wrecks, 1 fatal, the week shoulder construction kicks off

SACRAMENTO -- Part of the Yolo Causeway saw preliminary shoulder construction work kick off this week; and since, three crashes. One of them was fatal.

The busy stretch of Interstate 80 connects West Sacramento and Davis -- also, the Bay Area to Sacramento.

CalTrans was not able for an interview Friday to speak on if the construction is could be causing the traffic issues, but a spokesperson told CBS13 everyone needs to slow down and that, "Our closures are well marked."

The first of the three crashes on the Yolo Causeway this week was on Tuesday morning when a big-rig toppled right into the construction zone on the shoulder.

The next day, a fatal crash Wednesday night as a driver, possibly under the influence, was killed.

Traffic backed up again Friday afternoon when three cars collided on the causeway.

"I was very surprised by that. Especially since you don't really hear about people having crashes here," said Haley Prescott of Davis, who travels the stretch daily to get to UC Davis. "For me, it's been a hassle. You know, leave the house five minutes early."

She says she and other drivers have been looking for ways around the traffic headaches.

"I've been avoiding it by going through downtown, but even then it's a lot of traffic because of the detour area," said Prescott.

Just off the Yolo Causeway is the Yolo Fruit Stand, which owner Maria Tsousis has operated for 16 years.

"We have a little bit of everything," Tsousis said.

It's a popular interstate stop for watermelons, vegetables and fresh produce of every variety.

For the fruit stand, bad traffic often means bad business.

"People get upset if it's too much traffic and they keep going," said Tsousis.

The shoulder work both eastbound and westbound on the causeway is just a taste of what will eventually be a massive construction project on the Yolo Corridor of I-80 and Highway 50 for the Yolo I-80 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

"Everyone, they drive too fast! So, we have to slow down," said Tsousis.

CalTrans says $280 million dollars has been invested to improve and expand the lanes.

Drivers hope soon that the benefits outweigh the backups.

"With the traffic, it's not helping because people are trying to get where they go very fast," Prescott said of driving through the construction zone.

The speed is reduced to 55 miles per hour in the construction zone. CalTrans says the new speed limit will be enforced both day and night.

"CalTrans advises motorists to "Be Work Zone Alert" – someone's loved one is at work," the agency said in a previous statement about the project.