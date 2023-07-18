Watch CBS News
Local News

Overturned semi on Yolo Causeway causing big traffic backup on WB I-80

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Overturned semi causing big traffic backup on WB I-80
Overturned semi causing big traffic backup on WB I-80 02:30

YOLO COUNTY – A big rig crash is causing a significant slowdown on westbound Interstate 80 out of Sacramento on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on the Yolo Causeway just before the Chiles Road exit.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a semi-truck ended up flipped over.

Caltrans says westbound traffic has been reduced to two lanes due to the crash.

No estimated time of full reopening has been given.

Traffic is backing up through West Sacramento, including on Highway 50. Drivers should consider taking Interstate 5 up to Woodland to detour the crash. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 6:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.