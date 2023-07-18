Overturned semi on Yolo Causeway causing big traffic backup on WB I-80
YOLO COUNTY – A big rig crash is causing a significant slowdown on westbound Interstate 80 out of Sacramento on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on the Yolo Causeway just before the Chiles Road exit.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a semi-truck ended up flipped over.
Caltrans says westbound traffic has been reduced to two lanes due to the crash.
No estimated time of full reopening has been given.
Traffic is backing up through West Sacramento, including on Highway 50. Drivers should consider taking Interstate 5 up to Woodland to detour the crash.
