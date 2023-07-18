Overturned semi on Yolo Causeway causing big traffic backup on WB I-80

YOLO COUNTY – A big rig crash is causing a significant slowdown on westbound Interstate 80 out of Sacramento on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on the Yolo Causeway just before the Chiles Road exit.

Big Rig Crash as truck lays on cement barrier on right hand shoulder. Driver ok. Carrying food product. Hit trench on right hand shoulder and overturned. @GoodDayTraffic @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/jbGb8o71LD — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) July 18, 2023

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a semi-truck ended up flipped over.

Caltrans says westbound traffic has been reduced to two lanes due to the crash.

No estimated time of full reopening has been given.

#TRAFFIC #ALERT The backup extends beyond Harbor Blvd on WB 50 coming from downtown Sacramento. CHP says there is no ETA for clearing the overturned big rig on the #YoloCauseway. Tow truck is on scene. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @TinaMacuha @CameraGuyDave1 @Dom_GarciaTV https://t.co/mjColmOmxz pic.twitter.com/RDIzxXgKTH — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 18, 2023

Traffic is backing up through West Sacramento, including on Highway 50. Drivers should consider taking Interstate 5 up to Woodland to detour the crash.