Yolo Causeway traffic backed up again due to another crash Wednesday night

WEST SACRAMENTO — A crash was causing major traffic delays on the Yolo Causeway late Wednesday night.

Caltrans said one vehicle was involved in the crash, which happened directly between Davis and West Sacramento. Two of the three eastbound Interstate 80 lanes were blocked as a result, though, traffic is expected to be impacted in both directions for some time.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. Alternate routes are advised.

This is the second straight day a crash was backing up drivers on I-80 and over the causeway. On Tuesday, a big rig that rolled over during the early morning caused traffic delays well into the evening.