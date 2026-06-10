Cortes and Butler homer to rally A's to 4-3 win over the Brewers

Carlos Cortes and Lawrence Butler hit towering home runs in the seventh inning to rally the Athletics to a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night and win the series.

The A's took two of three at Las Vegas Ballpark, home to their Triple-A affiliate. They are playing this week before their future fans as a stadium is scheduled to open on the Strip in 2028.

The A's had already set the franchise record for a three-game series with 12 homers before this game and then added three more. That included one from Alika Williams, who had his first career home run with a solo shot in the sixth.

Then in the seventh, Cortes hit a 461-foot solo shot to right-center field and Butler followed two batters later with a two-run homer that traveled 463 feet to center. Both came off Chad Patrick (3-3).

Five A's relievers shut out the Brewers over the final five innings, with Scott Barlow (2-0) getting the win and Elvis Alvarado his first save.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Sproat allowed four hits and a run over six innings and exited with a 3-1 lead.

Gary Sanchez smashed a 466-foot solo home run in the second inning for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio also homered for a 3-0 lead.

The Athletics' Nick Kurtz's three-game homer streak ended, but Zack Gelof extended his hitting streak to 15 games.

A's designated hitter Brent Rooker did not play for the second game in a row because of knee soreness. Manager Mark Kotsay said a more thorough evaluation will be made during the club's off day Thursday.

Rooker, a two-time All-Star who has hit 30-plus home runs the past three seasons, is hitting .200 with 10 homers.

Brewers: RHP Jacob Misiorowski (7-2, 1.50 ERA) faces the Philadelphia Phillies at home on Friday.

Athletics: Have not announced a scheduled starter for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

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