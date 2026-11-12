Copper wire theft disrupts East Union High School athletics in Manteca

Nearly a week after thieves stole copper wiring from East Union High School's stadium in Manteca, student athletes are still dealing with the fallout.

The theft knocked out the stadium lights and scoreboard, forcing the school's senior night football game to move to another stadium. Other athletic events have also been affected, including a powderpuff football game that was postponed Thursday night.

The damage has left teams scrambling to find alternative places to practice and play while the school works to address the problem.

East Union boys soccer coach Ronnie Green said the district has rented temporary lights so the team can continue practicing.

"So this is our backup plan: the district rents us these lights in order for us to have somewhere to play," Green said.

The team has been practicing on the baseball field, which Green said is not an ideal setup but offers better conditions than the practice field.

The disruption began last Friday, when East Union's senior night football game had to be relocated to Lathrop.

For families, the last-minute change meant quickly packing up and moving to another location.

"It was our senior night, so they got to pack everything up. And then my grandson also plays in the band, so he had to pack up his bit, go get his band stuff, bring it over," said Tony Salgado, a soccer grandparent.

Manteca police say someone damaged three electrical covers at the stadium before cutting and stealing copper wiring that supplies power to the lights and scoreboard.

Sgt. Steven Beermann said the crime required some knowledge because the person responsible was dealing with electrical wiring that could still be live.

"Now, this is a crime that takes some knowledge. First of all, you're dealing with live wires, whether or not they're high or low voltage," Beermann said.

Police estimate the damage at about $22,000.

With no word yet on when the stadium lights will be repaired, athletes and coaches are trying to make the best of the situation as the season continues.

"You have to, you know, you do what you have to do to get the season over here," Salgado said.

Green said his players are accustomed to adapting to different playing conditions.

"These kids have played their whole lives. They can pretty much play on any pitch you give them. They'll make it work," he said.

The soccer team's Monday home game has also been moved, this time to Woodward Park in Manteca.

The vandalism remains under investigation.