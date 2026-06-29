Convicted El Dorado County child molester who missed sentencing hearing gets 18 years after Arizona arrest

A convicted child molester in El Dorado County who was arrested earlier this month in Arizona, nearly a year after skipping out on his sentencing hearing, was sentenced to 18 years in state prison, prosecutors said on Monday.

The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office said Carl Cacconie's sentence was for the original charges he was convicted of, and did not include any penalties for any additional charges he may face for missing his hearing.

Cacconie was supposed to be sentenced on August 25, 2025, a month after he was convicted of six counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14.

El Dorado County prosecutors previously said a request to keep Cacconie in custody while he was awaiting sentencing had been denied. Cacconie was released after posting $1 million bail, surrendering his passport and being fitted with a monitoring device.

Cacconie had last been seen in San Francisco just days before his sentencing hearing and days after authorities said his monitoring device stopped working. On the day of his hearing, Cacconie's family told the court they had reported him missing and noted that his phone and wallet were left behind.

Cacconie was later located in Scottsdale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026, roughly a month after a federal arrest warrant was issued for unlawful flight to avoid confinement.