Contra Costa County man latest to die from California toxic wild mushroom outbreak

Health officials in the East Bay confirmed a man has died from consuming toxic wild mushrooms, amid an ongoing spike in mushroom-related poisonings throughout California.

Contra Costa Health confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that a county resident in his 60s died. The man consumed wild mushrooms foraged at a regional park in the county.

Agency spokesperson George Barahona said preliminary information indicates the man may have mistaken the mushroom for a variety in his home country that is edible.

"Some edible mushrooms closely resemble toxic species found in California, including the Death Cap mushroom, which can be deadly even in small amounts," Barahona said. "Mushroom foraging should only be done with expert knowledge or guidance."

The East Bay Regional Park District said in an advisory on its website that mushroom collecting is not allowed anywhere within its parks.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the state is in the midst of an "unprecedented" outbreak of illnesses and deaths associated with Death Cap mushrooms. Between Nov. 18 and Jan. 18, at least 39 cases have been reported, with four deaths.

Hospitalizations have taken place in several Bay Area counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma. Additional mushroom-related hospitalizations have been reported in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties.

State health officials say wild mushrooms grow in many areas of the state, especially after wet weather. Two of the most toxic mushrooms that pop up during the rainy season are the Death Cap and the Western Destroying Angel Mushroom.

The poisonous mushrooms can look and taste similar to edible ones. People new to California who are accustomed to foraging in their home country may mistake poisonous ones for ones that are safe, with officials adding that foragers "face great risk."

Officials offer several tips, including watching children and pets closely where mushrooms grow and to buy mushrooms from trusted stores and retailers.

Symptoms, such as stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and fatigue are common. Mushroom poisoning can lead to liver damage, kidney damage, hallucinations, seizures and even death.

Anyone who may have symptoms of mushroom poisoning is urged to seek medical care immediately or to contact Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.