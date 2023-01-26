Congressman Adam Schiff announces Senate candidacy

FILE: Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., February 5, 2020. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Representative Adam Schiff has announced he's running for U.S. Senate in 2024.

Schiff, the Democrat who represents California's 30th Congressional District, made the announcement Thursday morning. Schiff is currently serving his 11th term as representative.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) announced previously, on January 10, she will run in 2024 for the U.S. Senate seat occupied by Dianne Feinstein.

Feinstein has not declared if she will run for reelection. Feinstein was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025.

Bay Area Democratic U.S. Representative Barbara Lee also said earlier in January she plans to run for the U.S. Senate next year.

Senator Alex Padilla was elected in 2022. His term will run to January 2029.

This week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he will block Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California from serving on the House committee that oversees national intelligence.