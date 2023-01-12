Rep. Barbara Lee announces Senate candidacy, seeks Feinstein's seat
Bay Area Democratic U.S. Representative Barbara Lee announced her plans to run for the U.S. Senate next year.
Lee, who represents Oakland, is seeking Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat. That's the same seat Orange County congresswoman Katie Porter is vying for.
If elected, Lee would become the third black woman in the Senate chamber's history.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.