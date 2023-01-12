Watch CBS News
Rep. Barbara Lee announces Senate candidacy, seeks Feinstein's seat

By KCAL-News Staff

Bay Area Democratic U.S. Representative Barbara Lee announced her plans to run for the U.S. Senate next year.

Lee, who represents Oakland, is seeking Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat. That's the same seat Orange County congresswoman Katie Porter is vying for.

If elected, Lee would become the third black woman in the Senate chamber's history.

KCAL-News Staff
January 12, 2023

