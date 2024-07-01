A look at the incredible comeback story of Sacramento River Cats outfielder Hunter Bishop

SACRAMENTO — The Bay Area is where it all began for the former San Francisco Giants 1st-round pick Hunter Bishop.

"Being a Bay Area kid, I was super grateful and excited; no better opportunity than to be drafted by your hometown team," the San Carlos native said.

However, Bishop's path to professional ball was anything but normal.

Suzy Bishop, Hunter's mom and a former Olympian herself, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2014.

"She taught me everything I know about being a good person and a good ball player," Bishop said while holding back tears.

Five years later, the mother of two passed away from the disease.

"I really miss her and what a beautiful lady she was. It had more of an effect than just one year of my life," Bishop said. "I had to grow up so fast. First time being on my own, first time being on the road, you really need a mom to lean on."

The following season, Bishop overcame another obstacle—this time to his elbow. The diagnosis of the injury was season-ending Tommy John surgery.

"Knowing that you have the talent to play in the major leagues and help the Giants win, help the team win," Bishop said. "There are so many amazing days, friends and laughs and just great moments in the minor league, and to not be able to share those and be bedridden for six months and not be able to do anything is pretty tough."

Bishop honed his disappointment and used it as fuel for the 2024 season.

"It was a terrible experience, but a beautiful life lesson for me to never take anything for granted," he added.

Baseball has brought Bishop back full circle to remind everyone "to never give up."