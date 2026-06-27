Colusa County authorities investigate Sills Road double homicide

Authorities are investigating a double homicide after two men were found fatally shot Friday afternoon in Colusa County.

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 4:53 p.m. Friday to Sills Road near Arbuckle after receiving a report of a possible deceased person.

Two men were found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The victims were identified as Yolo County residents Jason Edward Carr, 48, and Richard Leon Mathies Jr., 36.

The circumstances surrounding the killings remain unknown. Investigators said it is not believed there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Investigators are asking anyone who traveled on or near Sills Road on Thursday, June 25, or Friday, June 26, to contact the Colusa County Sheriff's Office if they saw anything suspicious.