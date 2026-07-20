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Crews battle vegetation fire in unincorporated Calaveras County community

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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A vegetation fire burned about 7 acres in an unincorporated community near Rancho Calaveras on Monday, Cal Fire said.

Just after 6 p.m., Cal Fire said fire crews were responding to a vegetation fire near Milton Road and Main Street in Jenny Lind. Fire officials said it had a moderate rate of spread, and by 6:30 p.m., it had burned about 7 acres.

The fire was threatening homes and outbuildings in the area, but no evacuation orders or warnings were in place. Cal Fire said crews were making good progress on the flanks of the fire and that it was being held to 7 acres. 

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