Crews battle vegetation fire in unincorporated Calaveras County community

A vegetation fire burned about 7 acres in an unincorporated community near Rancho Calaveras on Monday, Cal Fire said.

Just after 6 p.m., Cal Fire said fire crews were responding to a vegetation fire near Milton Road and Main Street in Jenny Lind. Fire officials said it had a moderate rate of spread, and by 6:30 p.m., it had burned about 7 acres.

The fire was threatening homes and outbuildings in the area, but no evacuation orders or warnings were in place. Cal Fire said crews were making good progress on the flanks of the fire and that it was being held to 7 acres.