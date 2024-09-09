Man struck, killed by SacRT shuttle bus in North Natomas

SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed by a Sacramento RT bus in a North Natomas neighborhood Monday morning, authorities say.

Sacramento police say the accident happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Club Center and Banfield drives.

Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear, but medics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. Police say the man was in his 60s.

Officers say the driver of the bus, which was an RT Smart Ride bus, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being. Expect the roads in the immediate area to be closed through the morning, police say.