SACRAMENTO – A deadly collision has several roads in North Natomas blocked on Tuesday.

The scene is near Club Center and Banfield drives.

Sacramento police confirmed that a fatal collision took place at the scene, but no other details have been released.

🚨🚨 TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Officers on scene of a collision near Club Center Dr and Banfield Dr. Road closure in that area. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/wrgbKOOGFt — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) June 11, 2024

Officers say to expect road closures in the area.