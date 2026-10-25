Clements Stampede hosts 2026 California Circuit Finals Rodeo for the first time

The Clements Stampede, a historic rodeo in San Joaquin County, was held for the first time in over a decade in 2025 — and just a year later, the rodeo made history for itself.

The crowds that came out to celebrate its return caught the eye of the California Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, who decided to make the event the host of multiple events for the California Circuit Finals for the first time.

"I've never seen it like this ever," Clements Stampede Grand Marshal Bob Hesseltine said. "The way they got the grounds fixed up, the timing, it's just a sight to see nowadays."

The organizers say that getting to this point wasn't easy.

"This is an accomplishment brought to us that we are not only proud of, but with all the hard work that our volunteers and our community support and our sponsors, it has been a great undertaking," Clements Buckaroos President Brian Gideon explained.

The rodeo hosted the top California Circuit cowboys and cowgirls, including hometown hero and world champion, Clayton Biglow.

"I always wanted to pursue rodeo here in Clements and it's finally happened," Biglow said. "It took a lot of hard work from a lot of good people, my family, friends, everyone on the committee. They busted their butts to get this going and I'm reaping all the benefits, really, because it's a dream of mine to come true."

For those who put sweat and tears into this rodeo, having the state circuit choose to come to Clements is something to celebrate.

"Our rodeo career started right here in Clements and it was a thrill to get a call to come back and be here," Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls Founding Member Jennifer Nicolson said.

The state circuit noted that the area was a natural fit to play host to the finals.

"Looking out at this this area with the oak trees and the farmland, it represents kind of everything good about California," California Circuit President Al Girard said.

The top two contestants that won in each event will move onto the National Finals Rodeo Open in Colorado Springs, which is set to take place in July next year.