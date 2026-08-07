West Sacramento employee fired, arrested after city flags unauthorized purchase

A former West Sacramento parks superintendent was arrested and charged after the city says an internal review uncovered an unauthorized purchase earlier this year.

The City of West Sacramento identified the former employee as Jason Puopolo, who served as the city's Parks Operations Superintendent.

According to the city, its internal review practices flagged the unauthorized purchase. Officials said the city investigated the transaction, recovered the purchased item and fired Puopolo.

Puopolo was later arrested and formally charged, the city said. Officials did not disclose what was purchased, how much it cost or what charges he faces.

City officials noted they have been working with law enforcement and the Yolo County District Attorney's Office as the criminal investigation continues.

Officials described the case as an isolated incident and said no other city employees or officials were involved or found to have committed wrongdoing.

The city declined to release additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.