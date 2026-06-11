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Sacramento city pools open this weekend with $2 admission special

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Sacramento's city-owned pools will open for the season this weekend with a $2 admission special.

The city operates 12 neighborhood pools, four wading pools and the larger North Natomas Aquatics Complex.

To celebrate opening weekend, the city is offering $2 admission Saturday and Sunday at its neighborhood pools. For the rest of the season, admission will be $5 for adults and $2 for children.

The North Natomas Aquatics Complex is excluded from the promotion. Admission there is $9 for adults and $7 for children.

People are encouraged to check the city's recreation schedule for weekly hours at each neighborhood pool. All city pools will be open Saturdays and Sundays through the summer.

Sacramento's spray parks and splash pads opened for the season on Memorial Day and will remain open through Oct. 1.

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