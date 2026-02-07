Wanted man arrested after Citrus Heights armed robbery, pursuit; 1 suspect outstanding

A man wanted on a no-bail warrant was arrested after an armed robbery and pursuit in Citrus Heights Saturday afternoon, police said.

The armed robbery happened at a business in the 6400 block of Sunrise Boulevard around 2:45 p.m.

Two suspects took off from the scene, but their vehicle was located about five minutes later by authorities.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office tried to stop the vehicle, but a brief pursuit ensued before the suspect vehicle crashed into an embankment near Hillsdale Boulevard and Greeholme Drive, police said.

Police said the driver, who they identified as 26-year-old Clifton Kidd, was arrested. It was determined he was wanted for a no-bail felony post-release community supervision warrant. He also had prior convictions for being an armed felon.

The passenger remains outstanding as of Saturday evening. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.