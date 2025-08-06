Citrus Heights to break ground on two new water wells

Citrus Heights to hold groundbreaking for new water wells

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in Citrus Heights as the city aims to boost water security.

Officials say the new wells will help decrease the city's reliance on Folsom Lake.

While wells typically pull from the ground, officials with the Citrus Heights Water District say these wells are meant to pump water back into the ground – acting as a reserve to pull from when the area is struggling through dry times like a drought.

When a drought hits, water officials say they rely heavily on groundwater. The new wells will help expand that resource.

The wells will also be equipped with aquifer storage and recovery technology, which pulls excess water during wet years and stores it for later use when times get tough.

Once completed, the wells will each be capable of delivering more than a thousand gallons of water a minute.

Local leaders, like U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, and water officials are expected to be in attendance for Wednesday morning's groundbreaking ceremony.