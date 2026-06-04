Citrus Heights man arrested in fatal stabbing of Sacramento man on Del Paso Boulevard

A Citrus Heights man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened this week in Sacramento, officials said on Thursday.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a stabbing in the 900 block of Del Paso Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one stab wound. The man was later declared dead at an area hospital.

On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Sacramento resident William Thomas Costanzo, 26.

A person of interest had been detained at the scene of the stabbing. Sacramento police officially announced the arrest of that person and identified him as James Dougherty, 46. Dougherty was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide-related charges.

Dougherty is expected to appear in court on Friday and is ineligible for bail.

Investigators have not released additional details about what led up to the stabbing, and police said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Sacramento police.