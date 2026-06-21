Fire damages a dozen Citrus Heights townhomes on Father's Day, displacing residents

A fire damaged an entire building of townhomes in Citrus Heights on Father's Day, leaving some residents displaced, firefighters said.

Sac Metro crews responded to the 7600 block of Auburn Boulevard around 11:15 a.m., where they found the building on fire.

Townhomes in Citrus Heights caught fire on Father's Day. Christin Kilwine

Crews said the fire started on a balcony and spread to the attic and through the structure. At least eight units caught fire, with the rest of the units being impacted by smoke and water.

Firefighters called a second alarm to bring additional personnel to the fire.

A search of the building was conducted and all occupants were able to safely evacuate.

The American Red Cross is assisting more than a dozen people who are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.