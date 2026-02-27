Citrus Heights considers stricter rules for massage businesses amid crime concerns

An effort is underway to ensure people aren't being rubbed the wrong way in the Northern California city of Citrus Heights.

This week, city councilmembers took the first steps toward passing more than a dozen new requirements for businesses that offer clients a massage.

Citrus Heights police say they want tougher massage regulations.

"For those who are the bad actors, we want to be able to hold them accountable," Lieutenant William Dunning said.

There are currently 35 massage businesses licensed in the city. That's more than the number in the nearby cities of Roseville and Rancho Cordova combined.

"We have seen an increase in applications the last few months," said Alison Bermudez, Citrus Heights senior planner.

The city is now considering 18 new massage regulations, including prohibiting therapists from wearing revealing clothing and banning table showers. No sexually suggestive advertising would be allowed. No massage could be given to anyone under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and therapists would be required to disclose prior criminal charges.

"We want to know if you have a criminal history," Councilmember Kelsey Nelson said. "I think that's relevant when you're in a vulnerable situation with somebody."

The city says these requirements are similar to those passed in Roseville and Sacramento County. But certified therapist Lauren McLachlan said that some of Citrus Heights' rules, like the dress code, go too far.

"These amendments are looking at more of a vice side than a health side," McLachlan said.

McLachlan noted that state law already sets strict massage standards.

"I ask you to take a look at today's massage world, not the one from the 1800s, where they were referred to as massage parlors," she said, "We're health providers."

Law enforcement has made busts at massage businesses in Citrus Heights and other parts of Sacramento County in the past for crimes like prostitution and drug sales.

Citrus Heights officials say these new rules will help reduce crime and protect neighborhoods.

"The goal is to support massage therapy as a valid health profession while deterring illegal business operations," Lt. Dunning said.

The city council is scheduled to consider approving the proposed new regulations later this spring.